More than 70 killed in Johannesburg apartment blaze

At least 73 people have been killed in a fire at a multistorey building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, authorities said on Thursday.

Another 43 people were injured in the blaze, which broke out before dawn, emergency services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

At least one child was among the dead and the toll could increase, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, AFP reported.

A search and recovery operation is under way, with firefighters moving through the building.

While the team has recovered dozens of bodies, they may be several people still trapped inside.

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Mr Mulaudzi said.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke was still rising from windows of the blackened city centre building.

Strings of sheets and other materials were hung out of some windows.

It was not clear whether people used them to try to escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.

Mr Mulaudzi said homeless people moved into the building without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it difficult to search the building.

Witnesses estimated there were as many as 200 people living in the building.

The building, which has been evacuated, is in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic centre.

Fire engines and ambulances were parked outside the red-and-white building with burnt-out windows.

The site has been cordoned off by police.

Illegal occupation of disused buildings in the city centre is widespread, with many said to be under the control of criminal syndicates who collect rent from occupants.