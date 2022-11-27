Al Shabab attacks hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu

Al Shabab extremists attacked a hotel used by government officials in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

They stormed the Villa Rose Hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, police officer Mohammed Abdi told Reuters.

He said it was not clear how many attackers were involved.

Al Shabab said in a broadcast on its own radio frequency that its fighters attacked the hotel.

Adam Aw Hirsi, State Minister for the Environment, wrote on Twitter that he was safe after a “terrorist explosion targeted at my residence” at the hotel, where many officials stay.

Several were trapped inside, according to Hussein Mohamed, a journalist who has reported on Somalia for The New York Times.

Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security Affairs, was injured, Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Somalia’s minister of internal security affairs has been injured in an ongoing attack on Villa Rose hotel. — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) November 27, 2022

The attack came amid the latest government offensive against Al Shabab, a Somali militant group affiliated with Al Qaeda that has staged attacks in Mogadishu since they were driven out of the capital in 2013.

In August, more than 20 people were killed when Al Shabab attacked the Hayat Hotel in the capital.

The group has recently resorted to bombings after losing ground to a government offensive backed by local clans in several regions. A double car bombing in Mogadishu on October 29 killed more than 120 people and injured about 300 others.