Guinea-Bissau president says he survived gunfire during coup attempt

Guinea-Bissau president Umaro Sissoco Embalo says he survived heavy fire for five hours during an attempted coup that he claimed killed or injured many people in the unstable West African country.

Mr Embalo told reporters he, along with a military adviser, minister and two bodyguards, faced “sustained fire from heavy arms for five hours” in the capital Bissau on Tuesday during a plot to “kill the president of the republic and the entire cabinet".

“The attackers could have spoken to me before these bloody events that have seriously injured many and claimed lives,” he said.

Coup-prone Guinea-Bissau struggles with a reputation for corruption and drug smuggling, and the president alluded to this without naming the putschists.

Appearing unharmed and calm, he said the failed bid was linked to decisions taken by him “notably to fight drug trafficking and corruption".

“I am fine, thanks be to God,” Mr Embalo said on Twitter. “The situation is under control".

Guinea-Bissau has seen four military putsches since gaining independence in 1974, most recently in 2012.

In 2014, the country vowed to return to democracy, but it has enjoyed little stability since and the armed forces wield substantial clout.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the restoration of democratic order in Guinea-Bissau.

“We are seeing a terrible multiplication of coups, and our strong appeal is for soldiers to go back to the barracks and for the constitutional order to be fully in place,” he told reporters.

Three other countries in West Africa – Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso – have experienced military takeovers in less than 18 months.

The region's mounting instability is due to be discussed on Thursday at an ECOWAS summit in Accra, Ghana.