Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Defending champions Qatar to face Jordan in Asian Cup final
- Taylor Swift makes surprise new album announcement at Grammys
- European city votes to triple parking charges for SUVs
- Messi fans demand refund after Argentine star remains on bench during friendly match
- UK’s £3 billion aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of major Nato drill
- Polar bear sleeping on iceberg wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award
- Thousands of artefact fragments dating from seventh century discovered in Saudi Arabia
- Scientists hope to build supercollider three times the size of Large Hadron Collider
- Warmest January on record as world logs first 12 months above critical temperature level
- MetLife Stadium revealed as host of 2026 World Cup final
Updated: February 09, 2024, 6:00 PM