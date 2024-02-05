2024 Grammy winners list: Taylor Swift's record-breaking night was a cultural coronation

In many ways, the 2024 Grammy Awards could have been retitled The Taylor Swift Show.

Swift is big – she’s always been big – but something has happened since the Eras Tour kicked off to elevate her into the Michael Jackson-ian dimension of pop culture. She’s no longer just a magnetic force, she’s positively gravitational.

Throughout the night, in which she took home her record fourth album of the year statuette for Midnights – passing Frank Sinatra, who won three in his career – every moment seemed to be about her.

When Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy, it was Swift's reaction that went viral. During numerous musical performances, the cameras would cut to see whether Swift was dancing.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrates winning the Best Pop Vocal Album award. AFP

Even host Trevor Noah had to comment on her current stature – especially as she’s also become one of the most talked about figures in American football, thanks to her relationship with Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce – and managed to land a joke about her much better than the one over at the Golden Globes last month.

When the moments were hers alone, she made the most of them. During her first win of the night, for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced a new album she said was two years in the making – entitled The Tortured Poets Department, to be released on April 19.

US singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman performs Fast Car. AFP

While Swift may have received most of the spotlight, there were other amazing moments, especially those focused on women in music.

Joni Mitchell did a stirring rendition of Both Sides Now. Tracy Chapman performed Fast Car, reportedly for the first time in 15 years. Annie Lennox performed a stirring tribute to her late friend Sinead O'Connor, and called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the process. Tyla won the first award directly honouring African music. And women won in major categories across the board.

Even when hip-hop legend Jay-Z took to the stage, he used his moment to decry that his wife Beyonce may be the most-awarded star in Grammys history, but she has never won Album of the Year.

Sure, SZA may have deserved the top prize a little more than Swift did, but it’s hard to complain with the Grammys this year.

Here's the 2024 winner's list:

Album of the Year

The Record – boygenius

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monae

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

SOS – SZA

WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

What Was I Made For? [From Barbie] – Billie Eilish

Not Strong Enough – boygenius

Worship – Jon Batiste

WINNER: Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill – SZA

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

On My Mama – Victoria Monet

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

WINNER: What Was I Made For? [From Barbie] – Billie Eilish

Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album) – Dua Lipa

Butterfly – Jon Batiste

A&W – Lana Del Rey

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill – SZA

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

Best R&B Song

ICU – Coco Jones

Angel – Halle

Back to Love – Robert Glasper featuring Sir & Alex Isley

WINNER: Snooze – SZA

On My Mama – Victoria Monet

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best Musica Urbana Album

WINNER: Manana Sera Bonito – Karol G

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Data – Tainy

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From Barbie]

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Producer of the Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn – Adam Blackstone

WINNER: The Winds of Change – Billy Childs

The Source – Kenny Barron

Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin

Dream Box – Pat Metheny

Best Jazz Performance

Vulnerable (Live) – Adam Blackstone featuring The Baylor Project and Russell Ferrante

But Not for Me – Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

Movement 18’ (Heroes) – Jon Batiste

Basquiat – Lakecia Benjamin

WINNER: Tight – Samara Joy

Best Progressive R&B Album

The Love Album: Off the Grid – Diddy

Nova – Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monae

WINNER: SOS – SZA

Since I Have a Lover – 6lack

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot – Chris Brown

WINNER: ICU – Coco Jones

Back to Love – Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Isley

Kill Bill – SZA

How Does It Make You Feel – Victoria Monet

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: In That Space, at That Time – Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl and Omaha Symphony

WINNER: Montgomery: Rounds – Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry and Roomful of Teeth

Ades: Dante – Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan and Bergen Philharmonic

Brittelle: Psychedelics – Roomful of Teeth

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922, Various Artists

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists

WINNER: Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists

Best Comedy Album

Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

WINNER: What’s in a Name? – Dave Chappelle

Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman

I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah

I’m an Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: The Record – boygenius

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says – Alvvays

Body Paint – Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It – boygenius

A&W – Lana Del Rey

WINNER: This Is Why – Paramore

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

WINNER: This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman … – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Not Strong Enough – boygenius

Rescued – Foo Fighters

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl – Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness – Queens of the Stone Age

Angry – The Rolling Stones

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man – Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera – Ghost

WINNER: 72 Seasons – Metallica

Hive Mind – Slipknot

Jaded – Spiritbox

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of Anything Goes – Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song – Black Pumas

WINNER: Not Strong Enough – boygenius

Rescued – Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna – Metallica

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo Parade Shucked

WINNER: Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Only the Strong Survive – Bruce Springsteen

WINNER: Bewitched – Laufey

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim – Liz Callaway

Holidays Around the World – Pentatonix

Pieces of Treasure – Rickie Lee Jones

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 – Various artists

Best Global Music Album

History – Bokante

I Told Them … – Burna Boy

Timeless – Davido

WINNER: This Moment – Shakti

Epifanias – Susana Baca

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano – Asake and Olamide

Rush – Ayra Starr

City Boys – Burna Boy

Unavailable – Davido featuring Musa Keys

WINNER: Water – Tyla

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily

WINNER: Pashto – Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Alone – Burna Boy

Feel – Davido

Abundance in Millets – Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Todo Colores – Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas

Milagro y Disastre – Silvana Estrada

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

When the Poems Do What They Do – Aja Monet

WINNER: The Light Inside – J Ivy

Grocery Shopping With My Mother – Kevin Powell

For Your Consideration ’24 – Prentice Powell and Shawn William

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited – Queen Sheba

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER: Michael – Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

Utopia – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Attention – Doja Cat

Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER: Scientists & Engineers – Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ on Top of the World – Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

Attention – Doja Cat

Spin Bout U – Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER: All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J Cole

Low – SZA

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter – Black Thought

Players – Coi Leray

Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER: Scientists & Engineers – Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

WINNER: Jaguar II – Victoria Monet

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple – Babyface featuring Coco Jones

Lucky – Kenyon Dixon

WINNER: Good Morning – PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

Love Language – SZA

Hollywood – Victoria Monet featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monet

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Feel Alright (Blessed) – Erica Campbell

God Is – Melvin Crispell III

WINNER: All Things – Kirk Franklin

God Is Good – Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark Sheard

Lord Do It for Me (Live) – Zacardi Cortez

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Best Country Song

Buried – Brandy Clark

WINNER: White Horse – Chris Stapleton

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Solo Performance

Buried – Brandy Clark

WINNER: White Horse – Chris Stapleton

The Last Thing on My Mind – Dolly Parton

Fast Car – Luke Combs

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: The Diary of Alicia Keys – Alicia Keys

God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) – Bear McCreary

Blue Clear Sky – George Strait

Silence Between Songs – Madison Beer

Act 3 (Immersive Edition) – Ryan Ylyate

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) – Depeche Mode

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) – Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) – Lane 8

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) – Mariah Carey

Alien Love Call – Turnstile and BadBadNotGood featuring Blood Orange

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

History – Bokante

The Record – boygenius

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You – Caroline Polachek

Multitudes – Feist

WINNER: Jaguar II – Victoria Monet

Best Music Film

WINNER: Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar

How I’m Feeling Now – Lewis Capaldi

I Am Everything – Little Richard

Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur

Best Music Video

WINNER: I’m Only Sleeping – The Beatles

What Was I Made For? [From Barbie] – Billie Eilish

Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar

Rush – Troye Sivan

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: What Was I Made For? [From Barbie] – Billie Eilish

Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album) – Dua Lipa

Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua

Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By) – Rihanna

I’m Just Ken [From Barbie the Album] – Ryan Gosling

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

God of War Ragnarook – Bear McCreary

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory

Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E Myers “Sea”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner

WINNER: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Goransson

WINNER: Oppenheimer – Ludwig Goransson

Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Aurora – Daisy Jones & the Six

WINNER: Barbie the Album – Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music From and Inspired By – Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 – Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Weird Al Yankovic

Best Tropical Latin Album

Escalona Nunca Se Habia Grabado Asi – Carlos Vives

Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

Voy a Ti – Luis Figueroa

Vida – Omara Portuondo

WINNER: Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) – Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Mimy & Tony – Tony Succar and Mimy Succar

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano – Ana Barbara

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

La Sanchez – Lila Downs

Amor Como en las Peliculas de Antes – Lupita Infante

WINNER: Genesis – Peso Pluma

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

WINNER: Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred Again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest for Fire – Skrillex

Best Pop Dance Recording

One in a Million – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Miracle – Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

WINNER: Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Rush – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f – Aphex Twin

Higher Than Ever Before – Disclosure

Loading – James Blake

Strong – Romy and Fred Again..

WINNER: Rumble – Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Never Felt So Alone – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

Candy Necklace – Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Thousand Miles – Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

WINNER: Ghost in the Machine – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Karma – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice