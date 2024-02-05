Fans demand refund as Lionel Messi sits out Hong Kong friendly

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham were booed on Sunday as the Argentina superstar sat out the team's pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, with angry fans demanding their money back.

Spectators chanted "refund" and the Hong Kong government said match organisers may face a reduction in funding after Messi remained on the bench during the match.

The city government said organisers owed fans an explanation after the match, in which the visitors beat a Hong Kong XI 4-1.

The World Cup-winning captain, who has a hamstring strain, was on the bench throughout.

That resulted in an outpouring of anger from the near-capacity crowd of 38,000, who had paid over 1,000 Hong Kong dollars ($125) to see their hero, and in many cases five times that amount.

Organisers said they expected Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to play.

Miami manager Gerardo Martino said playing Messi and Suarez could have aggravated their injuries.

"Well, Leo has swelling in the adductor (muscle)... when we sat down with the medical team they voiced their view that it was very risky to play today," he told reporters.

"In Luis's case, he has a problem with his knee. He woke up swollen after the second match in Saudi Arabia. So he wasn’t fit for today’s match.

Sailor with the header to call game 💥 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-4 pic.twitter.com/oUF0tJsuJN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024

"We understand the disappointment from the crowd who came to the stadium today that Leo and Luis were absent," he added.

Messi, 36, played just six minutes in Miami's last match, in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and now faces a race against time to be fit for the new MLS season that starts on February 21.

It was a disappointing day for tens of thousands of fans who had earlier turned up just to watch him train on Saturday, when he did little more than jog and stretch.

On Sunday, Miami's starting line-up also did not feature former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Robert Taylor opened the scoring for the MLS side in the 40th minute. Two minutes later Hong Kong's Henri Anier laced a left-foot finish home to make it 1-1.

Miami regained the advantage after half-time when Lawson Sunderland found the target from close range, and Leonardo Campana increased the lead in the 56th minute.

Busquets and Alba finally made an appearance from the bench after 62 minutes to muted cheers.

Ryan Sailor rounded off the scoring for Miami in the 85th minute with a glancing header.

It was Miami's first win in five matches of their pre-season tour, which heads to Japan for a friendly against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.