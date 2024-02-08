Travelling to Doha for Asian Cup 2023 final? Ticket prices, hotels and more

The Asian Cup 2023 final on Saturday will be one for the history books.

Defending champions Qatar are set to face underdogs Jordan, who secured their place in the final for the first time in the tournament's history earlier this week.

The match will be hosted at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, where the Fifa World Cup 2022 final was played. With its design inspired by motifs on bowls and vessels found across the Arab and Islamic world, the stadium is the biggest in Qatar and one of the largest in Asia.

Can you still book tickets for the Qatar-Jordan match?

While tickets are still available through the official Asian Cup website, the waiting list is long and waits can last hours.

Tickets are also available on the aftermarket but at exorbitant prices, many starting at Dh2,000. The AFC Asian Cup encourages football fans to only purchase tickets via the official website asiancup2023.qa.

Tickets to Lusail Stadium's hospitality suites, starting at $4,500, have all sold out.

But those who can't make it inside the stadium can still enjoy all the action from nearby. The Lusail Stadium Fan Zone next to the venue is open to everyone. Here, fans can gather to watch the match on giant screens, soak in the Qatari culture and enjoy food, games and football-themed activities. There will also be live music performances and interactive games for the entire family.

Where is Lusail Stadium?

FBL-QAT-WC-2022-STADIUM The 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium will host the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final between Qatar and Jordan. AFP

Lusail City is located 20km north of central Doha. This is where you'll find the Lusail Stadium, one of Qatar's crown jewels in sporting history. Built for the Fifa World Cup 2022, the stadium has been repurposed for public use and will play host to the historic match between Qatar and Jordan.

The best way to get to the stadium is via the Doha Metro. The Red Line, which also runs through the Hamad International Airport, goes directly to the Lusail QND Station.

READ MORE Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa watch Jordan make Asian Cup history

Match ticket holders get complimentary travel on match days by collecting their Free Day Pass, which they can also use to explore the city.

Karwa is the official taxi service company in Qatar. You can easily spot them by their logos and turquoise-coloured vehicles. You can book these services in advance through the Karwa Taxi app or by calling the toll free number +974 800 8294. Most cars offer credit or debit card payment facilities as well as facilities for passengers with disabilities.

For those driving, car parks next to the stadium open four hours before match kick-off and close two hours after the final whistle.

Flights to Doha

There are plenty of flights to Doha from across the GCC. However, prices have increased for flights on Saturday, match day. Return flights on Qatar Airways from Dubai to Doha start at Dh1,750 on Thursday, but on Saturday, they cost upwards of Dh2,500.

Return tickets on flydubai are also available, starting at Dh1,800. On AirArabia, return flights between Sharjah and Doha start at Dh890.

Royal Jordanian also flies between Amman and Doha, with return flights starting at Dh1,970.

Driving to Doha from the UAE

Road access to Qatar traverses the Abu Samra land border with Saudi Arabia.

It is possible to drive the 695km desert route from Dubai to the Qatar border or 588km from Abu Dhabi, if in possession of entry visas, insurance and driving permits for Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It should take about seven hours.

Fans travelling by road also need their approved Hayya card to enter Qatar, as well as any other immigration documents.

Staying in Doha

The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar. Photo: St Regis

To enter Qatar, all travellers must possess either a printed PDF document of the entry e-Visa or the Hayya App. While GCC citizens can enter Qatar freely, GCC residents of other nationalities can apply for Hayya Entry e-Visas.

The official Asian Cup website lists a number of hotels, many of them in downtown Doha, to suit all budgets. But bear in mind that availability for many rooms are now marked “low”.

Options range from the Swiss-Belinn Doha Hotel, which costs $97 per night, to The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, Pearl, at $434 per night. There's also the striking Century Marina Hotel in Lusail City, which costs $347 per night.