MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will host the final of the 2026 World Cup, Fifa has announced.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first World Cup to feature 48 countries. Three nations – the US, Mexico and Canada – will serve as co-hosts.

READ MORE Fans demand refund as Lionel Messi sits out Hong Kong friendly

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the World Cup's opening fixture on June 11. Jaime Lozano, head coach of Mexico's national team, told Reuters that opening their campaign at the Azteca will be special.

Toronto and Los Angeles will host Canada and the US's opening matches.

In total, Canada and Mexico will host 13 games each. Eleven cities across the US will host the remaining 78 games.

The New York metropolitan area beat Dallas and Los Angeles to host the July 19, 2026, final.

IT’S HERE! The full match schedule for New York New Jersey. 🎉🗽#WeAreNYNJ #WeAre26 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0fmAWT6YZ6 — FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey™ (@FWC26NYNJ) February 5, 2024

“As a lifelong football fan, I am thrilled to announce that the Fifa World Cup 2026 Final will be hosted by New Jersey and New York City,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on X.

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 with a price tag of $1.6 billion. It is the home stadium of the American football teams the New York Giants and New York Jets.