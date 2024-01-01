Today's best photos: From seized luxury cars in police fleet to New Year ceremony

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: From sea lions attending protest to New Year's Eve celebrations
Saturday's best photos: from a huge fish in Somalia to skiing in Austria
Friday's best photos: From a fake Coup d'Etat to a robot spaceplane
Thursday's best photos: From the Grand Mosque in Mosul to a cruise ship in Malta
Wednesday's best photos: From Art in the Eastern Mangroves to a swim in the North Sea
Tuesday's best photos: From salsa in Cali to sailing in Sydney
Updated: January 01, 2024, 11:29 AM