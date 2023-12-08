Hamas brutality does not justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians, says UN chief

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Friday that Hamas's violent attacks on Israel in October do not “justify the collective punishment” of people in Gaza.

“Some 130 hostages are still held captive. I call for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as their humane treatment and visits from the International Committee of the Red Cross until they are freed,” he said.

“At the same time, the brutality perpetrated by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Mr Guterres made his comments as Israel continues its bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza following the collapse of a seven-day truce.

While indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas into Israel and the use of civilians as human shields contravene the laws of war, he continued, such conduct does not absolve Israel of its own breaches of international humanitarian law.

The UN chief urged the Security Council to spare no effort in pushing for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the urgent delivery of life-saving aid into the Gaza Strip.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss. The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal,” he stressed.

Mr Guterres informed the 15-member Security Council that he had invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter because the world body's inability to help civilians in Gaza had reached “a breaking point”.

“Between 3 and 5 December – the two days preceding my letter – the UN could only distribute aid in one of Gaza’s five governorates,” he said.

He warned of a complete breakdown in the humanitarian support system in Gaza, emphasising that such an outcome would lead to “devastating consequences”, including the destruction of public order and heightened pressure for a large-scale displacement towards Egypt.

In a letter to the council on Wednesday, Mr Guterres took the extraordinary step of invoking Article 99, which states that the Secretary General may bring to the attention of the council “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

He called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” to prevent “a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians” and the entire Middle East.

In a post on X, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini said he has written a letter to the President of the UN General Assembly to inform him that UNRWA's ability to continue delivering its mandate in Gaza has now become “severely limited”.

He said that in his 35 years of work in complex emergencies, he would never have expected to write such a letter predicting the killing of his staff and the collapse of the mandate that UNRWA is expected to fulfil.

Robert Wood, the US deputy envoy to the UN, told council members that Washington does not support calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as it “would only plant seeds for the next war”.

He said the US believes a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas and instead President Joe Biden's administration supports “extended” pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in the deadly October attack on Israel.

The Security Council, which was set to vote on a UAE draft resolution at the session, is now due to vote at 5.30pm EST after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington meets foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority and Turkey.

Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s deputy ambassador to the UN, called the Secretary General's invocation of Article 99 a “tipping point” and urged the council to act and impose an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“Today this council will vote, it will have an opportunity to respond to the deafening calls across the world to bring this violence to an end,” he said.

“There is no defensible moral, political nor military justification for this carnage to continue.”

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Friday the death toll had risen to at least 17,487.

