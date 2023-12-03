One dead, two injured after man attacks tourists near Eiffel Tower in Paris

A 26-year-old French man was detained by police over the incident

French police secures the access to the Bir-Hakeim bridge after a security incident in Paris. Reuters

French police secures the access to the Bir-Hakeim bridge after a security incident in Paris. Reuters

The National author image
The National
Dec 03, 2023
Powered by automated translation

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

Police quickly arrested the 26-year-old man, a French national, using a Taser stun gun, Mr Darmanin told reporters.

Three arrested after Mongolian Olympic chief robbed in Paris

The suspect was on the French security services watch list and was also known for having psychiatric disorders, the interior minister added.

The attack took place around 7pm GMT when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few feet away from the Eiffel Tower, mortally wounding a German national. He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer before being arrested.

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Mr Darmanin said.

The antiterrorism prosecutor's office has been put in charge of an investigation, Agence France Presse said.

Saturday night's incident in central Paris occurred less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.

Paris plans an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine river that may draw as many as 600,000 spectators.

Updated: December 03, 2023, 12:18 AM
FranceParis
weekend edition
More from the national