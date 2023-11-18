Pro-Palestinian rallies to take place around Britain

Organisers of pro-Palestinian protests in Britain have planned a national day of action on Saturday, instead of a large march in central London.

The direct action will take the form of more than 100 smaller rallies across the country.

London will host 10 events, including rallies in Islington, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

On previous weekends, thousands of protesters and counter-protesters have converged on the capital.

A spokeswoman for the Stop The War Coalition said Saturday’s smaller rallies will be followed by a nationwide demonstration a week later.

“Groups around the country are organising local rallies and marches to basically build for the national demonstration that has been called for next Saturday,” she said.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said the rallies were aimed to show that “ordinary people” support a ceasefire.

“This Saturday, ordinary people across the UK will come out again to show the vast majority of them support a ceasefire,” he said.

“They will show their solidarity with Palestinians who are suffering unimaginable harm.

“They will also demand the root causes are not forgotten – Israel’s decades-long military occupation of Palestinian territories and its system of apartheid against Palestinians.

“We demand justice for the Palestinian people – their right to self-determination and to live in freedom, safety, and with full human rights.”

The Metropolitan Police said that a “significant” policing operation is planned for the capital this weekend.

They said they would station officers in areas “with significant Jewish or Muslim communities”, which they said “continue to experience increased uncertainty and fear in light of events in the Middle East and their impact here in London”.

Temporary Commander Karen Findlay, who is leading the operation, said: “While there is no single large central protest event on Saturday, our policing priorities remain the same across the local events that are due to take place.

“Regrettably, while the majority of protesters coming out in recent weeks have been peaceful, we have continued to see people taking part in offensive chanting or intentionally carrying placards that cross the line from political statements into racially or religiously aggravated offences,” she said.

The British Transport Police have issued Section 14a orders prohibiting protests on Saturday at many of London’s main rail stations.

The orders will be in place between 10am and 11pm at Waterloo, Charing Cross, King’s Cross, London Bridge, Euston, Liverpool Street, Marylebone, Paddington, Victoria and St Pancras.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “We have been made aware of several planned demonstrations due to take place on Saturday, November 18, across railway stations in London.

“We fully respect the rights of people to protest lawfully but where we believe this could cause serious disruption to the railway services, we must act.”