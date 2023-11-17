Magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes Mindanao in southern Philippines

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.

The quake was at a depth of 10km and was located 26 km from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said Mindanao had been hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

However, it did not issue a tsunami warning as a result.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Mindanao is the second-largest island in the Philippines and is home to about 26 million people.

Davao City, the third-largest city in the Philippines, is on the coast of Mindanao.

More to follow ...