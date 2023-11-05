Today's best photos: From fans of Boca in Brazil to snow in Italy

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: From Wet Sleddale Reservoir in the UK to National Unity Day in Italy
Friday's best photos: From Mexican Day of the Dead to Storm Ciaran hitting the UK
Thursday's best photos: From protest in Bangladesh to Storm Ciaran in western France
Wednesday's best photos: From surfing in Chile to Afghan migrants in Pakistan
Tuesday's best photos: From surfing in Chile to Afghan migrants in Pakistan
Monday's best photos: From a playground in China to a Hurricane Otis aftermath
Updated: November 05, 2023, 3:45 PM