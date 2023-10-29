Today's best photos: From the Raclette World Championships to a partial lunar eclipse

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: From a hurricane in Acapulco to protests in New York
Friday's best photos: From mosquito repellent to a field of marigolds
Thursday's best photos: From the Grand Canal in Huaian to a white bengal tiger in Rome
Wednesday's best photos: From a maritime rescue to drought in the Amazon
Tuesday's best photos: From wheelchair fencing to the Durga Puja
Monday's best photos: From Diwali preparations to a flood in Death Valley
Updated: October 29, 2023, 12:56 PM