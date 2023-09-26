Ukraine says Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Crimea missile attack

A Ukrainian missile strike on the Crimean headquarters of Russia’s navy killed 34 officers, including the fleet commander, Kyiv has said.

Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces said on the Telegram messaging app that Friday's attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Sevastopol wounded 105 people.

Kyiv did provide evidence for its death toll and the claims differ from Russian reports.

Russia’s military initially said one serviceman was killed, before revising the report to say the person was missing. Moscow has provided no further updates.

The Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a target for attacks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of its neighbour 20 months ago.

On Monday, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said Russian air defences shot down a missile near a military airfield in Belbek, a village close to the port city. He gave no details about damage or casualties.

Kyiv has launched an increasing number of attacks on naval sites in Crimea in recent weeks as the brunt of its summer counter-offensive progresses slowly in the east and south of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Friday’s attack was followed by another strike on Saturday.

Kyiv's latest toll from Friday's attack marks a steep increase from what intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Voice of America on Saturday. He said at least nine people were killed and 16 wounded.

He also said Alexander Romanchuk, a Russian general commanding forces along the south-eastern front line, was “in a very serious condition”.

The latest figures suggest the fleet’s chief, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was killed in the strike.

He was not named in the statement by the Special Operation Forces, but Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, posted his name and a photo on social media.

Ukraine’s military said the air force conducted 12 strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, hitting areas where there were personnel, military equipment and weapons.

Two anti-aircraft missile systems and four Russian artillery units were hit, the military said.

The casualty figures were announced as Russian drone and missile strikes near Odesa killed two people and damaged an abandoned hotel and a grain silo in the Black Sea port city. Russian attacks elsewhere were blamed for killing six other civilians in the past day in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force reported that it shot down all Russian drones launched overnight, but one of 12 Kalibr missiles and two P-800 Oniks cruise missiles apparently made it through.

Russia has repeatedly hit port and grain storage sites in Odesa since pulling out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to countries facing the threat of hunger. The attacks have destroyed silos, warehouses, oil terminals and other infrastructure critical for storage and shipping.

The Russian Defence Ministry said long-range missiles and drones were used to strike sites that it alleged housed foreign mercenaries and trained saboteurs.

The ministry did not name the locations or provide other specifics to support its claim. It also said it shot down several Ukrainian drones.

The attacks came as independent UN-backed rights experts said they found evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.

The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said it found evidence of crimes committed by both sides in the war, but far more by Russian soldiers, including instances of torture and the rape of women as old as 83.

It said it was also looking into allegations of genocide.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has, meanwhile, welcomed the arrival of the first Abrams tanks from the US.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked his country's allies on Telegram for their support. He did not say how many tanks had arrived, but the US previously said it would send 31.