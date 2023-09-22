Russia's naval headquarters in Crimea hit in missile attack

The main headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was on fire on Friday after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

Videos and photos showed large plumes of smoke over the building in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the building, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Mr Razvozhayev urged locals to avoid the city centre where the navy building is located. Firefighters were at the site, he said, and some roads were closed.

“The headquarters of the fleet have been hit in an enemy missile attack,” he wrote, saying missile fragments had fallen near a theatre. He said there was no information about casualties.

In a second post, he warned that another Ukrainian aerial attack could be imminent, urging residents of the city, which is home to more than 500,000 people, to remain indoors.

“Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings,” he said.

“Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet – at the sound of the siren proceed to shelters.”

Crimea has been the target of Ukraine throughout Russia's offensive but attacks there have recently intensified as Kyiv vows to recapture the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Russian-installed authorities said air defences downed another missile on Friday near the town of Bakhchysarai. Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said “cruise missiles” had been downed over the peninsula.

Ukrainian officials, who have claimed responsibility for a series of other recent attacks on Crimea, did not immediately announce Kyiv launched the strike.

The attack was launched a day after Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in Washington, with an additional $24 billion aid package being considered.

Last week, the Russian-installed authorities in Sevastopol accused Ukraine of attacking a strategic shipyard in the city, damaging two ships undergoing repairs and causing a fire at the centre.

In other developments, shelling in the southern Kherson region killed one man and wounded another, said regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.