Fire at apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi kills 30

At least 30 people have been killed in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, among them children, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the city's police.

The fire broke out during the night in a nine-storey building, home to about 150 residents, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which said the blaze was contained by 2am local time

State-run Dan Tri and Saigon Giai Phong put the death toll at 30, citing Hanoi police.

Police said an investigation into what caused the fire was under way.

Several of the victims were admitted to local hospitals with multiple injuries after having jumped from their windows to escape the fire, state media said, citing Vu Hoang Phuong of Hanoi Medical University Hospital.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the site of the blaze on Wednesday and called for the completion of anti-fire regulations at small apartment buildings and in densely populated residential areas, according to a government statement.

"I heard a lot of shouts for help. We could not help them much," said Hoa, a woman who lives near the block.

Another witness, Huong, said a small boy was thrown from a high floor to escape the flames.

"I was about to sleep when I smelt something. I went outside and saw the fire," she said.

"The smoke was everywhere. There was a little boy thrown from a high floor, I don't know whether he survived or not although people used a mattress to catch him," she said.