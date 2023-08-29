Russia says its Pskov airport hit by drone attack

A drone attack damaged four transport aircraft at an airport in western Russia, officials said early on Wednesday.

The Russian military repelled the attack, and there were no injuries, said Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack took place at the airport in the city of Pskov, which is close to the border with Estonia and Latvia.

Four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield, Tass news agency quoted emergency services as saying.

"As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames," Tass reported.

Videos posted by Russian media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport. They quoted posts of local residents who heard explosions and gunfire.

Reports on Telegram channels said anti-aircraft systems were in action around the city.