Indonesia: 7.1-magnitude quake and aftershocks rattle Bali

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rattled Bali and other Indonesian islands on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremors sent panicked tourists into the streets. No major damage was reported.

The quake struck at a depth of about 515km off the north-eastern coast of Bali at about 3.55am local time, the USGS said.

The tremors were felt across Bali and on the nearby islands of Lombok and Sumbawa.

Bali residents said an aftershock created “longer and stronger” tremors than the first.

“When the first earthquake struck, I woke up my husband. Not long after that, the second earthquake struck, so we immediately took our children outside,” Ardylla Yuliacitra said.

“The first earthquake made me sway like on a boat, and the second made my house tremble.”

The USGS reported a 5.4-magnitude and a 5.6-magnitude aftershock within minutes of the initial quake.

Hotels evacuated their guests as staff checked beaches over fears of a possible tsunami.

“We calmed guests and provided mineral water and towels for those who were evacuating. Then, after 15 to 20 minutes, when things felt safe, the staff invited guests to return to their rooms,” said Nimas Ayu, a representative of the Artotel hotel, in Bali's eastern Sanur area.

The epicentre was 181km north-east of the Gili islands off Lombok.

Indonesian authorities ruled out the risk of a tsunami.

“Our teams are carrying assessments as they are still collecting reports from the people,” the Bali disaster mitigation agency said.

Indonesia reports frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through South-East Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In November, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.

A major earthquake off Indonesia's Sumatra island on December 26, 2004, set off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.