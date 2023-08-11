US to hold Niger generals responsible for deposed president's well-being

The United States said it was holding Niger's military responsible for the well-being and safety of President Mohamed Bazoum, held captive by officers who seized power two weeks ago.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Mr Bazoum "half a dozen times" since he was imprisoned on July 26 and presidential guard commander Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself ruler.

"We have deep concern for him, for his family, for his security and well-being," Mr Blinken told reporters.

"We’ve also made clear to the military leaders that we will hold them responsible for his safety and well-being. We talked at some length about the way forward in Niger, and we’re both focused on the same thing, which is the restoration of the constitutional order

Mr Blinken voiced support for a regional bloc's efforts to reach a "peaceful resolution" to the crisis in Niger. France also expressed its "full support" to the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) on Thursday.

The 15-member bloc ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta, saying it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including military action were on the table.

"I hope that through our collective effort we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a road map to restoring stability and democracy in Niger," Nigeria's President and Ecowas chairman Bola Tinubu said after the meeting.

He said the standby force would be used only as a "last resort".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the "deplorable" conditions in which Mr Bazoum is being held.

Sources told Bloomberg he was being deprived of food, water and electricity at the army camp where he is detained.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara called Mr Bazoum's detention a "terrorist act" and promised his country would supply a battalion of troops to the standby force.