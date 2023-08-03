Ancient whale found in Peru may be the heaviest animal that ever lived

Scientists who have found the bones of an ancient whale in Peru say the 40-million-year-old creature may be the heaviest to have ever lived.

Until now, the blue whale was widely regarded to hold the record for the largest.

Researchers described the species in the journal Nature on Wednesday. It is named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru”, after the country of origin and its gigantic size.

Each vertebra weighs over 100 kilograms and its ribs measure nearly 1.4 metres long. Despite being a mere 20 metres long, the skeleton is two to three times heavier than that of a 25-metre blue whale because of its density, researchers found.

“It’s just exciting to see such a giant animal that’s so different from anything we know,” AP quoted palaeontologist Hans Thewissen as saying.

Found more than a decade ago in a rock formation in Peru's southern Ica desert, a team has spent years excavating the remains from the site which is known to have once been underwater.

The fossils, which are 39 million years old, “are unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said study author Alberto Collareta, a palaeontologist at Italy's University of Pisa.

It is “the heaviest skeleton as far as mammals are concerned, possibly the heaviest vertebrate ever”, he told The Guardian.

Researchers used 3D scanners and drills to study the bones and compared the specimen to modern mammals.

Mr Collareta added that while the heaviest, “it was most likely not the longest animal ever”.

Researchers compared 13 vertebrae, four ribs and a single hip bone from the specimen to those of other animals in the whale family, and say the whale most likely had forelimbs for walking on the seabed.

Researchers say Perucetus would have scavenged the sea floor for food, but without the skull, it is hard to determine exactly what it ate.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this thing actually fed in a totally different way that we would never imagine,” Mr Thewissen added.