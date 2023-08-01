August’s first supermoon delights skygazers - in pictures

Skygazers around the world are set to catch a glimpse of a bigger and brighter Moon on Tuesday night, known as the supermoon.

August’s full Moon is also called the Sturgeon Moon, stemming from the increase in sturgeon fish in North American lakes at this time of year.

The lunar spectacle is expected to be visible at dusk on August 1, when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth.

This is because the Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical shape and at a distance that varies over time.

Rising in the East at a distance of about 363,300km, the supermoon will be visible shortly after sunset.

A second supermoon will rise later this month, on August 30.