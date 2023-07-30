Today's best photos: from football fans in Australia to protesters in Niger

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: from an Italian soprano to new Twitter logo
Friday's best photos: From The Milky Way to the women's Tour de France
Thursday's best photos: From gloomy weather in London to lightning in Kyiv
Wednesday's best photos: from migrant swimming lessons to Paris Olympic torch event
Tuesday's best photos: from Al Fursan over Giza to Sixth Avenue - in pictures
Monday's best photos: from beach fun in Turkey to football action in Melbourne
Updated: July 30, 2023, 1:51 PM