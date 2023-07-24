Fifteen people dead and several missing as ferry sinks off Indonesia's Sulawesi island

A ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Monday, killing at least 15 people.

Officials reported that 19 people are missing while about six people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Forty people were on board when the boat sank after midnight local time, the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said.

An investigation into what caused the ferry to sink is under way.

Marine accidents occur frequently in the South-East Asian archipelago nation of about 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel, despite poor safety standards.

“Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for,” Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in south-east Sulawesi, said.

A search team will dive around the accident site, while another will search the water’s surface using boats, he said.

The ferry was crossing from Lanto village on Buton island to Lagili village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi.

The search and rescue agency shared images of rescuers, the search effort and several dead bodies covered by sarongs laid on tarpaulin at a local hospital.

It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.

In 2018, more than 150 people were killed when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra Island.

In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged.

No one was hurt in that accident.