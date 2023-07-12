Watch as plane skids off runway in Somalia, with all passengers miraculously uninjured

A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival on Tuesday at the Mogadishu international airport in Somalia, according to state media.

Video of the incident posted to social media by journalist Harun Maruf showed the aircraft sliding into view before careening into a fence and concrete wall, partially detaching the cockpit.

The Somali National News Agency cited the Transport Minister as saying one person was injured but all had been safely rescued.

“The Somali Civil Aviation Authority would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes,” an agency statement read.

Video of aircraft type E120, operated by HALLA AIRLINE, crash landing on Runway 05 at Aden Ade International Airport (AAIA) today, at 12:23pm local time.



All 34 crew and passengers on board have survived according to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority . One person suffered… pic.twitter.com/tMrX7mcxsY — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 11, 2023

It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. Weather at the seaside airport was cloudy at the time.

In July last year, a passenger plane flipped on to its back at the airport before bursting into flame, sending smoke billowing into the sky above the capital. All crew and passengers were rescued.