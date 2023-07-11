UAE 'resolutely condemns' Quran-burning after protest in Sweden

The UAE on Tuesday said it "resolutely condemns" the desecration of the Quran after the holy book was set on fire in Sweden.

An UN human rights chief said the recent stunt in Stockholm "appeared manufactured" to inflame anger.

Pakistan has called for a debate at the UN's human rights council after the second Quran-burning incident in months.

Swedish authorities have said they do not approve but let the latest protest go ahead on the grounds of free speech.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, the UAE's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, took the floor at a meeting on Tuesday to say freedom of expression "implies duties and responsibilities".

The UAE "resolutely condemns the repeated, consistent acts of desecrating the holy Quran and disrespecting its sacred status," he told diplomats.

"My country also stresses the need to combat Islamophobia, to combat hatred and prejudices that exist against Islam.

"We are highly concerned about the rise in Islamophobia and the increased incitement to religious hatred, and the increased number of acts of desecration of sacred artefacts including the burning of the Quran."

Speaking by video link, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the protests had occurred "under government sanction".

"We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence," he said.

"It is important to understand the deep hurt that a public and premeditated act of the Quran's desecration causes to Muslims. It is an attack on their faith."

"Irrespective of one's own religious beliefs or lack of belief, people need to act with respect for others.



The UN's human rights commissioner, Volker Turk, said the incidents in Sweden appeared "manufactured to express contempt and inflame anger".

He said their goal was to "drive wedges between people and to provoke, transforming differences of perspective into hatred and perhaps violence".

"The abuse or destruction of the manifestations of our innermost beliefs can polarise societies and aggravate tensions," he said.

An Iraqi-born activist, Salwan Momika, organised the Quran-burning protest in Stockholm two weeks ago, as Muslims began marking Eid Al Adha.

It was the second such case in months after a similar stunt outside Turkey's embassy in Sweden in January.

Swedish police said security fears were not sufficient grounds to curtail freedom of expression, after an earlier ban was struck down in the courts.

The two protests aggravated Turkey and threw fresh doubt on Sweden's bid to join Nato. However, the alliance on Monday said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to lift his veto.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the recent protest was “legal but not appropriate”. The government says it is considering whether to change the law.