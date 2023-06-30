US rejoins Unesco in reversal of Trump withdrawal

The US rejoined Unesco on Friday, reversing its withdrawal under former president Donald Trump, the UN's cultural agency said.

Mr Trump announced in 2017 that he was pulling the US out of Unesco, accusing the body of bias against Israel. The decision took effect in 2018.

An extraordinary session of the UN body's General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for the return of the US, an AFP reporter present at the vote said, with about 132 members voting in favour, 10 against and 15 abstentions.

Dissenting voices included Iran, Syria, China and Russia, whose delegations appeared to seek to delay the vote through several statements on procedure and suggested amendments.

The US, a founding member of Unesco, was a major contributor to its budget until 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a member state.

That triggered an end to the contributions under US law, leading up to the formal withdrawal announcement six years later.