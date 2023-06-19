Today's best photos: from a sunset in Dubai to Eid in Pakistan

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from Special Olympics in Berlin to Bali art festival
Saturday's best photos: from Mayon volcano to King Charles's birthday parade
Friday's best photos: : from a Messi fan to the Pope leaving hospital
Thursday's best photos: from dogs left behind to face a cyclone to a butterfly close up
Wednesday's best photos: from Berlusconi's funeral to Art Basel
Tuesday's best photos: from South Korean firefighters to migrants in France
Updated: June 19, 2023, 2:51 PM