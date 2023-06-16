Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax inquiry

Make that one less legal headache for Donald Trump.

A suburban New York prosecutor said she has closed a multiyear investigation that focused in part on whether the twice-indicted former president or his company misled authorities to reduce taxes on properties they own.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement on Thursday that she reached the decision after an investigation that was conducted “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs”.

No charges were filed against Mr Trump or his company, the Trump Organisation.

Ms Rocah, a Democrat, started investigating Mr Trump in 2021, trying to determine whether he or the Trump Organisation provided officials with misleading valuations in an effort to shrink the tax bill on his Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, about 46km north of midtown Manhattan.

As part of the investigation, her office subpoenaed records from the golf course and the town of Ossining, which handles the course's taxes.

In an all-capitals post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump wrote that ending the investigation was "the honourable thing to do in that I did nothing wrong, but where and when do I get my reputation back? When will the other fake cases against me be dropped?"

Donald Trump comments on Truth Social about the Westchester tax case being dropped. Photo: Screengrab

Mr Trump, the runaway leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had decried investigations into him and his business practices as a partisan “witch hunt”. The company has described Ms Rocah's investigation in the past as politically motivated and misguided.

Ms Rocah's announcement came days after Mr Trump was arraigned on Tuesday in federal court in Miami on charges that he mishandled classified documents and impeded investigators. He is also charged in Manhattan in connection with a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House run.

Ms Rocah discussed her decision to close the case in an interview with CBS News.

“It’s really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics,” she told CBS.

“I can stand here and proudly say that I’m one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organisation that’s a subject of an investigation, the same way".