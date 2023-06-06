Kakhovka dam collapse: Ukraine orders evacuations after blaming Russia

Ukraine has ordered people to leave areas near Kakhovka dam after it collapsed on Tuesday.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed the other for the destruction of the dam, a major site on the Dnipro river.

Ukraine ordered evacuations from the Kherson region and said the scale of destruction was still being assessed,

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a urgent meeting of the National Security Council, his chief-of-staff confirmed, labelling the incident as "another war crime committed by Russian terrorists".

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

Ukraine's interior ministry said residents of 10 villages on the river’s right bank should evacuate, along with people in some areas of Kherson, which lies downriver.

About 80 settlements in the Nova Kakhovka region may be affected by flooding, Russia's state news agency Tass said.

President Zelenskyy later said "all services are working" at the dam and the explosion "only confirms for the whole world that (Russia) must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land".

"It’s only Ukraine's victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else," he said on Twitter.

Unverified videos on social media showed a series of intense explosions around the dam, while others showed water surging through the remains of the dam wall as bystanders expressed their shock.

The dam supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

It is controlled by Russian forces. Ukraine previously said it expected a Russian attack on the dam to try to flood some areas.

The volume of water in the reservoir is about equal to that of the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, Reuters reported.

The southern command of Ukraine's armed forces said the dam was blown up by Russian forces.

However, Russian news agencies said the dam, controlled by Russian forces, had been destroyed in shelling while a Russian-installed official labelled it a terrorist attack.

Officials installed by Moscow also said there was "no immediate danger" to the Zaporizhzhia plant as a result of the collapse, Tass reported, but added that Crimea's water supply would be affected.