Russia says it intercepted Ukrainian drones and thwarted major offensive

Russia has claimed it shot down nine drones over Crimea and one over Sudzha, Kursk, highlighting escalating tension in the region.

The interceptions are part of a series of near-daily attacks reported inside Russia or on Moscow-held territories.

Russian officials claimed that of the nine drones intercepted over the Crimean Peninsula, five were shot down and four were jammed, stopping them reaching their targets in Dzhankoi.

Another drone was later intercepted over Sudzha, as reported by the Governor of the Kursk region on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was unable to independently verify these incidents.

The claimed drone interceptions follow a week of attacks on Russia's border region of Belgorod, the country's oil infrastructure, and a drone strike on affluent districts in Moscow.

Despite these incidents, Kyiv has denied attacking Moscow and rarely acknowledges responsibility for attacks elsewhere inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territories inside Ukraine.

Sunday's drone attacks resulted in property damage but no casualties, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea's administration.

Several houses in Dzhankoi had broken windows, and a drone that failed to explode was discovered on the property of a residential house, leading to the temporary evacuation of about 50 people.

Ukrainian officials have previously said Moscow has turned Dzhankoi and its surrounding areas into the largest military base in Crimea.

Russia also reported thwarting a major Ukrainian offensive in the southern region of Donetsk, which it claimed resulted in hundreds of pro-Kyiv troop casualties.

Destruction in the Ukrainian frontline town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Reuters

The Russian Defence Ministry reported early on Monday that Ukraine had launched the offensive on Sunday using six mechanised and two tank battalions.

While Reuters has not been able to verify the Russian statement, and no comment has been released by Ukraine, it is also unclear if this attack marks the formal start of the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The goal of such an offensive would be to regain territory seized by Russian forces during the February 2022 invasion.

“The enemy's goal was to break through our defences in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,” the Defence Ministry said.

Despite these efforts, the ministry claims the Ukrainian forces did not achieve their goals.

Russia claimed to have eliminated 250 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and 21 armoured combat vehicles.

Russian Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, was reportedly to be in the area of the Ukrainian attack at the time.