President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences over India train crash

President Sheikh Mohamed has joined world leaders in extending condolences after the deadly train crash in India's Odisha state, in which at least 261 people died and hundreds were injured.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the train accident in India," Sheikh Mohamed said in a message posted on Twitter.
"The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India at this time, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured."
The crash involving two passenger trains and a freight train took place at about 7pm on Friday in the Balasore district of Odisha. Indian officials said the death toll was likely to rise because of the seriousness of the injures suffered by some of the survivors.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also offered their condolences to Mr Modi and to the relatives of the dead and injured.
"The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India," Mr Trudeau said.
Mr Zelenskyy, whose country is at war with Russia after Moscow launched an invasion more than year ago, said Ukrainians shared in the pain over the loss of lives.
Pope Francis he was "deeply saddened" by the "immense loss of life" caused by Friday's collision, India's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.
"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, [Pope Francis] sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss," senior Vatican cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram published by the Holy See.
"His Holiness likewise offers prayers for the many injured and for the efforts of the emergency service personnel," said the telegram, which was addressed to the apostolic nuncio in India, Leopoldo Girelli.
US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said: "Our thoughts are with the people of India at this time."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said his thoughts were with the survivors and the emergency services, in a message of condolence to relatives of the victims.
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who met Mr Modi on Thursday during a visit to India, offered his "deep condolences" in "this hour of grief".