Animal rights activists pledge major disruption to Epsom Derby

Animal rights activists have pledged to “cancel or severely delay” one of England's biggest horse races on Saturday.

Police are bracing for the planned protest as thousands of racegoers descend on the Epsom Derby.

Two months after its members stormed the racetrack ahead of the Aintree Grand National, the Animal Rising group has vowed to continue its campaign of “peacefully disrupting” major fixtures in the horseracing calendar.

A spokesman for the group said demonstrators will attempt to shut down the race in a bid to protect the horses.

The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs, was last week granted a High Court injunction against Animal Rising, claiming it had made “explicitly clear” it intended to breach security at the racecourse.

Writing on Twitter, the activist group claimed members were willing to “put their bodies on the line”.

Speaking ahead of the planned protest on Saturday, Nathan McGovern, of Animal Rising, said: “We are looking to continue the conversation that we started at the Grand National about our broken relationship with animals and nature.

“On the ground we are looking to cause the cancellation or severe delay of the event so that everyone in the country has this discussion.”

Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs racecourse, on Friday. PA

Animal Rising tweeted: "We will be peacefully disrupting the tracks of the Epsom Derby this weekend. And we will be holding a peaceful alternative festival outside the front, with no animals being harmed."

A spokesman for Surrey Police said that, while the force would help support peaceful protests, they would “not tolerate” criminal activity or risks to the public.

“The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protesters, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and de-escalating tensions,” the spokesman said.

“We do not comment on officer numbers for operational reasons, but our officers are well-trained in responding to protests and will be on hand throughout the day to police the event.

“Where lawful, we will seek to facilitate peaceful protests.

“Any criminal activity or risk to public safety will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action in response to this.”

The injunction granted by High Court judge bans people from going on to the racetrack and carrying out other acts with the intention or effect of disrupting the races.

Such acts include intentionally causing objects to enter the racetrack, entering the parade ring, entering or remaining on the horses’ route to the parade ring and to the racetrack without authorisation and intentionally endangering any person at Epsom Downs racecourse during the two-day Derby Festival.

Anyone in breach of the court order may be subject to contempt of court proceedings and fined or jailed.

Claudia Penna Rojas, of Animal Rising, said she would “do right” by the horses, even if it meant breaking the law.

“If it means breaking the law, we know that law isn’t always equal to morality and we know that people have had to break laws throughout history to create the change that we need,” she told Sky News earlier this week.

In April, the Grand National was delayed by just over 10 minutes after demonstrators ran onto the track in a bid to stop the race.

Several protesters were arrested in the incident which sparked a public debate about the sport.