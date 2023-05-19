Today's best photos: From an erupting volcano in Mexico to flooding in California

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: From a raven at sunset to a vulture in the mist
Wednesday's best photos: From Australian bus crash to Spanish firefighters' demo
Tuesday's best photos: from Barcelona's victory parade to the Cannes Film Festival
Monday's best photos: From smoke bombs in Dutch football to a burning balloon in Brazil
Sunday's best photos: from Sudanese refugees in Chad to Haaland warming up
Saturday's best photos: from Erdogan supporters in Istanbul to tennis action in Rome
Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:12 AM