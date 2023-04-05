Fire extinguished at building of Russian defence ministry in Moscow

A fire broke out at a building belonging to Russia's defence ministry in the centre of Moscow on Wednesday evening, the Tass news agency reported, citing emergency services.

Footage shared by state media outlets on social media showed a small plume of black smoke rising from the defence ministry's headquarters in Moscow on Znamenka street, near the Kremlin.

The small blaze was put out shortly after it started with no casualties, the report said.

"Around 19.30, in one of the administrative buildings of the defence ministry in Moscow, duty workers detected smoke on the premises. The fire department and ministry of emergency situations came to the scene," the Russian defence ministry said.

The fire covered an area of 60 square metres, TASS reported, citing local emergency services.

The defence ministry said it was currently establishing the cause of the fire.