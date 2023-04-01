Today's best photos: from wildfires in Spain to F1 racing in Australia

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from an Indonesian volcano to Gwyneth Paltrow
Thursday's best photos: from Christ the Redeemer to a Kansas City sunset
Wednesday's best photos: from a black hole to a mammoth meatball
Tuesday's best photos: from a T-rex skeleton in Switzerland to Messi's statue in Paraguay
Monday's best photos: From lightning in Kuwait to a vintage radio collector in Zimbabwe
Sunday's best photos: From a tornado in Mississippi to 10,000 taekwondo participants
Updated: April 01, 2023, 11:57 AM