OpenAI's ChatGPT blocked in Italy

Italy's privacy watchdog said on Friday it had blocked the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, accusing the platform of not respecting user data and not verifying users' ages.

The decision with immediate effect will result in "the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian user data vis-a-vis OpenAI", said the Italian Data Protection Authority.

The data protection agency had earlier said it opened a probe into OpenAI's ChatGPT over a suspected breach of the AI application's data collection rules.

The agency also accused ChatGPT, which is financially supported by Microsoft, of failing to check the ages of its users. Access to the app is supposed to be limited to people aged 13 and above.

This is a developing story