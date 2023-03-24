Algerian ambassador to return to France in coming days

Algeria's ambassador to France will return to Paris in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Friday, in a move signalling a recovery in relations a month after a diplomatic spat.

The Elysee Palace said that, during a telephone conversation, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had told Mr Macron that the ambassador would return.

In February, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris, accusing France of orchestrating the escape of an activist it wants for arrest and triggering a new crisis between the countries after months of warming relations.

Amira Bouraoui, a rights activist detained during the 2019 mass protests in Algeria and freed from prison in 2020, had reportedly crossed into Tunisia illegally after evading Algerian judicial surveillance.

She was arrested in Tunisia in early February but was later allowed to fly to France, French media reported.

“The two heads of state have discussed the conditions of the departure from Tunisia and arrival in France … of a Franco-Algerian national … this discussion has cleared up misunderstandings,” the Elysee statement said.

It added that following Mr Macron's visit to Algeria last August, the presidents agreed on the need to boost co-operation between the two countries in every area, with a view to a future state visit to France by Mr Tebboune.