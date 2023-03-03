Today's best photos: from Alex Murdaugh's conviction to Virat Kohli's catch

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: From a bird on cherry blossom to a space launch
Wednesday's best photos: From fire walking in China to Art Dubai
Tuesday's best photos: from the northern lights to Holi
Monday's best photos: from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic team to Pakistan's Elite Police squad
Sunday's best photos: From a mural competition in India to a military drill in France
Saturday's best photos: from Light to Ukraine to a Carnival Queen in Spain - in pictures
Updated: March 03, 2023, 11:41 AM