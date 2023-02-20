Robert Mugabe's son arrested after property destruction at Harare party

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe junior has been arrested on charges of causing $12,000 worth of damage to cars and property at a party in Zimbabwe's Harare at the weekend.

His friend, Sindiso Nkatazo, made the complaint, police said.

The son of Zimbabwe's late dictator Robert Mugabe appeared at Harare Magistrate's court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property, local media reported.

Mr Mugabe junior's lawyer Ashiel Mugiya told local news outlet ZimLive that the National Prosecuting Authority “has given the parties an opportunity to negotiate.”

Zimbabwe's national police confirmed the arrest in a statement shared on Twitter

Robert Mugabe senior died in 2019 at the age of 95. He led Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980 until he was ousted in 2017.

After his death, his wife, Mr Mugabe junior's mother Grace, was a contender to run the ruling Zanu-PF party but was beaten by former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.