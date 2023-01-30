German woman accused of killing doppelganger to fake her own death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is being charged with murder and accused of killing a woman who looks like her to fake her own death, German police have said.

Attorney General Veronika Grieser told tabloid newspaper Bild: "It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her."

The victim was found in the vehicle belonging to the accused, Sharaban K, Bild reported.

The suspect's parents found who they believed was their daughter in the back seat of the car.

While authorities initially believed the body to be that of Ms Sharaban, an autopsy threw that into question.

They then deduced that the deceased was Algerian citizen Khadidja O, 23.

The alleged murder took place in August but authorities have released details of the motive for the first time.

"It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding due to internal disputes with her family and fake her own death," Ms Grieser told Bild.

At the time, German news outlets said the victim had been stabbed 55 times but her face was left unharmed.

Der Spiegel reported that the autopsy had raised "massive doubts" about the identity of the woman found in the car.

The suspect was arrested a day later along with a man who is accused of assisting, while a DNA test provided police with the victim's true identity.

Several knives were also found near the body, police said.

Police spokesman Andreas Aichele told Bild: "It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators' skills. We don't have a case like this every day ― especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this."