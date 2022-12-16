Malaysia landslide kills at least 16

At least 16 people have been killed in a pre-drawn landslide at a campsite near Kuala Lumpur.

The focus on Friday was on finding the 17 people still missing after the landslide at a farm near Batang Kali, not far from the Malaysian capital, officials said.

A five-year-old-boy is among the dead, district police chief Suffian Abdullah was quoted by AP as saying.

Malaysia is vulnerable to natural disasters, including landslides often caused by heavy rain. Its population is more likely to be affected by floods than any other nation in South-east Asia, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

A year ago, about 21,000 people were displaced by flooding from torrential rain in seven states across the country.

Four people were killed in March after heavy rain caused a landslide, which buried homes near Kuala Lumpur.

More than 90 people were caught in the landslide on Friday, officials said, which hit while most were sleeping shortly after 2am.

The Selangor fire department said the land slid from a height of 30 metres. Rescue crews and sniffer dogs were working at the site to retrieve people trapped under layers of mud and debris.

Emergency services said they arrived at the scene half an hour after the first distress call.

The campsite affected is unlicensed and its operators may be punished if taken to court, said local government development minister Nga Kor Ming.