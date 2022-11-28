Riots in Brussels after Morocco's World Cup win over Belgium

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup on Sunday.

Police detained about 12 people after deploying water cannons and firing tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in Antwerp, AP reported.

In Brussels, dozens of rioters overturned and burnt cars, threw bricks at other vehicles also set fire to electric scooters.

Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

Subway and tram traffic was interrupted by police orders.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city centre.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Mr Close said.

Morocco players celebrate the 2-0 Group F win against Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha. Getty

There were also disturbances in the Belgian city of Liege.

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Police in the neighboring Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 people who pelted police with fireworks and glass.

Two police officials were injured in Rotterdam. By late on Sunday evening, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved, AP said.

Media also reported unrest in the capital Amsterdam and The Hague.

Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian and Dutch cities.