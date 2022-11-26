Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies 'suddenly'

Vladimir Makei, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, has died at the age of 64, state news agency Belta reported on Saturday.

Makei had held the post since 2012.

“Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has passed away suddenly,” Belta reported without giving a cause of death.

Belarus has been a strong supporter of Russia in its war against Ukraine and has borders with both nations.

Three days ago, Mr Makei attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation — a military alliance of several post-soviet states — in Yerevan, Armenia.

He was expected to meet Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Before the presidential elections and mass anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, Makei had been an initiator of efforts to improve Belarus's relations with the West and had criticised Russia.

However, he abruptly changed his stance after the start of the protests, claiming they were inspired by agents of the West.

“We are shocked by the reports of the death of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted in her Telegram channel. “Official condolences will be published soon.”