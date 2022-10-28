Football agent Saif Rubie charged over allegedly threatening email

A British-Iraqi football agent has been charged over an allegedly threatening email to a former Chelsea FC director.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that Saif Rubie had been charged with “malicious communications” over the correspondence with Marina Granovskaia, who was said to be the club’s de facto transfers chief.

Ms Granovskaia stopped working for the club this summer after the UK government forced owner Roman Abramovich to sell it following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers accused Mr Abramovich having “clear connections” to Vladimir Putin’s regime and being among a group of businessmen who had “blood on their hands”.

Mr Rubie was arrested last month in relation to the incident, which took place while Ms Granovskaia was working on the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

It is claimed the alleged threat included a demand for payment of £300,000 ($346,053) related to a transfer. She tipped off the club and the police, leading to Mr Rubie’s arrest and release on bail.

His solicitor “strenuously denied” the accusation at the time.

Ms Granovskaia, 47, acted as a director of Chelsea for nine years. She was regarded as one of the most powerful women working in the sport.

She was involved in the recruitment of managers as well as the brokering of sponsorship deals.