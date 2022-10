Expand Autoplay

People attend a mass trampoline class in Mexico City, Mexico. The class in the Zocalo in the Mexican capital set the Guinness Record for 'The World's Largest Fitness Trampoline Class', with 3,935 participants. After participating in the 30-minute class, the head of the Mexico City government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that the new record shows the city is the sportiest in the world. EPA