Israel to help Ukraine with early warning defence system but 'not weapons'

Israel will help Ukraine in building an early warning defence system in its war with Russia, Defence Minister Benny Gantz told European ambassadors on Wednesday.

It will not provide "weapons systems" to Kyiv, however, according to a statement from his office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Israel to provide a system similar to its Iron Dome, which intercepts incoming missiles.

"After a conversation with representatives from Ukraine, we applied for data that would allow us to assist in the construction and supply of a smart alert system like there is in Israel against aerial and other threats," Mr Gantz said.

"Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change — we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems."

Mr Gantz this week told the Kan public broadcaster that humanitarian aid for Ukraine had been provided, while Israel had also helped take care of refugees and the wounded.

"For obvious reasons, we did not want to involve ourselves in combat systems, this was the policy until now," he said. "I am careful about this matter. I check every week or two how we can further help Ukraine as much as possible and I will continue to do so."

Israel reportedly rejected a request from Ukraine for a telephone conversation between Mr Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv, Haaretz reported.

It comes amid continued Ukrainian assertions of Iranian missiles battering numerous cities across the country as Russia steps up its offensive.

Approximately 300 Iranian drones remains in the russian arsenal. They plan to buy several thousand more. We know how to shoot them down. We are doing so and studying them. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 14, 2022

Ukrainian forces have released images of what analysts say is the wreckage of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, fired at targets across the country. The US says Tehran has sent "hundreds" of weapons to Russia.

The European Union has said it will step up sanctions on Iran if "concrete evidence" arises of its involvement in the war.

Israel has maintained ties with Russia and Ukraine since Moscow invaded in February. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that Israel arming Ukraine would "destroy" relations with the Kremlin.

Forty-one per cent of Israelis oppose arming Ukraine in the war, a poll conducted by Kan found.

Only 21 per cent were supportive of the proposal, with 36 per cent unsure.