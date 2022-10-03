Islamabad High Court exonerates former PM Imran Khan in contempt case

Islamabad's High Court has exonerated former prime minister Imran Khan in a contempt of court case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mr Khan on Saturday following his failure to attend a court hearing.

He was granted pre-arrest bail on Sunday.

The contempt case was opened in connection with his controversial speech against a judge and other officials at a public rally in August.

Terror charges filed against him over the comments were later dropped.

The cricket star-turned-politician has been facing a spate of legal challenges since he was ousted in a confidence vote in April by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is leading a multi-party government.

Mr Khan has been leading rallies since he was ousted. He has demanded snap polls, which the ruling coalition has rejected, saying the elections will be held as scheduled later next year.