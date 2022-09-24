China calls for 'peaceful resolution' to war in Ukraine at UNGA

Follow developments at the UN General Assembly as they happen.

China has called for a "peaceful resolution" of the "Ukraine crisis", at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis," China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Our approach is to promote peace through talks, which is fair and pragmatic and aims to address both the symptoms and root causes of hotspot issues," Mr Wang said.

He called on parties in the conflict to prevent it from "spilling over".

China, which has relatively strong ties with Russia under President Xi Jinping, has refrained from joining the West's call for action and condemnation for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"No country should abuse its power to bully other sovereign countries," Mr Wang said, without specifying.

"No country is above others."

Mr Putin met Mr Xi earlier this month.

After the meeting in Uzbekistan, Russia said China had "questions and concerns" about Moscow's moves on Ukraine.

“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,” Mr Putin said.

“We understand your questions and concerns about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position.”

But after Russia's announcement of a "partial mobilisation" of forces into Ukraine, western leaders from the US, Germany and the UK used their voices at the UN assembly to condemn Russia's actions.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, called for an "automatic" revocation of Russia's permanent membership at the UN Secuity Council.